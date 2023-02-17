Telangana IT dept launches Open Data Initiative, revamped sites

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and industries principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Friday launched the revamped websites of the state’s IT,E&C department and the Open Data Initiative at the Burgula Ramakrishna Bhavan (BRKR) Bhavan.

The primary focus of the new IT department website is on the initiatives. The dedicated investments page showcases opportunities for the prospective investors and each initiative has a landing page for all the information related to that initiative on the website, said a press release. The new sites of the Telangana IT department contains relevant links to the initiative’s website or policy documents.

The downloads page on the new IT department’s website has links to important documents such as policies, annual reports and are neatly arranged into different sections, said the release from the Telangana government.

The website is developed keeping the end-user’s requirements in mind and is presented in a user-centric and usable manner, said the press note. Special focus was given on spreading IT to Tier II and Tier III cities and towns in Telangana.

On the Open Data portal, high-value datasets are uploaded on varied areas and subjects, to make government data in Telangana available to the citizens in open and machine-readable formats, added the release. More than 70% of the departments have made at least one dataset available on the IT department’s portal.