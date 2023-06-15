Telangana: IT Tower in Siddipet to create 1500 jobs

Hyderabad: An IT Tower constructed at a cost of Rs 63 crore was inaugurated by Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao and finance minister T Harish Rao on Thursday.

The tower was built adjacent to Rajiv Road at Nagulabanda in the suburbs of Siddipet.

Siddipet IT Tower Inaugurated.



They handed over allotment letters to representatives of 17 companies which secured office

Speaking at a public meeting organised on the occasion, KTR said that employment opportunities await 1500 people in Siddipet with the launch of the IT tower.

“We will bring large-scale industries to Siddipet and develop it. It is a great result that companies came and offered jobs on the inaugural of the tower itself,” said the minister.

Stating that IT exports increased from Rs 56 thousand crores to Rs 2.41 lakh crore in nine years, KTR added that expansion of the IT hub will be taken up in the near future.

On the other hand, Harish Rao assured that companies who will be placed in the Siddipet tower will be provided with free maintenance, rent, electricity, and internet bills for two years.

Spread over 3 acres of land, the 4-storeyed IT tower’s foundation was laid by chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in December 2020.