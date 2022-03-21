Telangana: Jagga Reddy accuses Telangana Congress chief of foul play

Hyderabad: In an expected move, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Monday stripped party MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, a.k.a Jagga Reddy, of all of his organisational responsibilities after the latter’s outburst against the former’s leadership.

Congress MLA Jagga Reddy removed from TPCC post by Revanth Reddy(congress chief )



On Sunday, the MLA challenged Revanth Reddy to contest a candidate from the Sangareddy constituency without his help. Speaking to the media, he said, “I will resign as MLA and contest as an independent. If Revanth is a hero as claimed by his supporters, he should ensure the victory of the Congress candidate against me.”

He further said that there is a section in the party which is giving an impression that only Revanth Reddy can bring victory to the Congress in Telangana.

“They are doing it on the behest of Revanth who has spoiled the party. Revanth is not playing a fair game. It can’t be a single man show in the Congress. It is because of people like me and 50 others who can win elections that the Congress has the scope to come to power,” he said to the media.

Demanding Revanth to accept his challenge Jagga Reddy said he is a Gandhi-family loyalist and has no issues with the party. “I am a Congressman and extend my whole support to the Gandhi-family leadership. I don’t have any complaints with the party. This is an issue with individuals like me and Revanth,” he said.