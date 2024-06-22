Telangana: Jagtial SI absconds after getting booked by ACB over bribe

A sub inspector of Raikal police station in Jagtial district of Telangana is on the run after Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials trapped a person who was collecting money on behalf of the SI .

T Ajay, the sub-inspector, had demanded a bribe of Rs. 10,000 from a person to release him and his tractor seized in connection to a sand theft case. A case was booked against the person by the SI.

“The sub-inspector T Ajay had earlier demanded and accepted Rs. 15,000 from the complainant. Again, through Pulluri Raju, he demanded additional Rs. 10,000. The complainant approached ACB and a trap was laid. Raju was caught red handed while accepting the bribe while T Ajay managed to escape,” said ACB officials.

A special team has been constituted to nab the sub inspector who is absconding.