Telangana: Jagtiyal farmers protest, demand govt purchase rain-soaked paddy

Hyderabad: Farmers in Telangana’s Jagtiyal protested on Friday, May 23, due to crop damage because of unseasonal rains.

A large group of farmers blocked roads, causing a traffic jam. They demanded that the Telangana government procure the soaked paddy. They said that the crop was damaged due to unseasonal rains and sought compensation.

Heavy rain damaged paddy waiting to be lifted at the Metpally agricultural market yard in Jagtial district. The farmers complained that their paddy produce had been waiting to be lifted for 20 days. The maize produce brought to the Choppadandi agricultural market yard got soaked in the rainwater.

Heavy rain was also recorded in the Ramadugu and Gangadhara manuals of the undivided Karimnagar district.

The unseasonal rain has caused major issues for farmers in the state. Similar complaints were raised by farmers in Medak on May 21.

Heavy rains with strong winds were also recorded in several parts of the undivided Medak district. In the Pothamsettipally village of Kolcharam mandal in Medak district, a whirlwind caused damage to trees and roofing sheets on several houses.

An electricity pole fell on a person in Pothamsettipally, damaging both his legs. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. One of the roofing sheets from a house flew and landed on a car passing by. Fortunately, the passengers in the car escaped unhurt.

A tree which fell on the Medak-Hyderabad highway caused a traffic interruption before it was cleared by the police personnel.

Rains were recorded in parts of the Nizamabad district, Darpally and Indalwai mandals on Wednesday.