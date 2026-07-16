Telangana jail warder named accused in Dubbak theft case

Hyderabad: The Dubbak police have booked a jail warder in connection with a major theft case after he was accused of helping a habitual burglar secure bail from jail.

The warder, identified as Gopal, who was working at Nizamabad Jail has been accused of assisting Chikkudu Krishna, also known as Vengali Bikshapathi (37).

Theft

According to the police, the theft took place on June 28 under the Dubbak police station limits. The burglar allegedly broke into the house of Chintha Raj Kumar while the family was away on a pilgrimage.

After entering the house by breaking open a window, he opened a locker and allegedly stole 800 grams of gold ornaments and 5.5 kilograms of silver ornaments.

Later, Commissioner of Police Rashmi Perumal formed six special teams to trace the accused.

In order to arrest the accused, the teams travelled across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and examined nearly 500 CCTV cameras.

Investigation reveals details

During the investigation, Bikshapathi allegedly told the police that he had taken the help of jail warder Gopal while he was lodged in Nizamabad Jail.

Police recovered 800 grams of gold ornaments, 5.5 kilograms of silver ornaments, Rs 1,300 in cash and gold ornaments from the accused.

After his alleged involvement came to light, warder Gopal reportedly stopped attending duty and is currently absconding.

Police said Bikshapathi has 63 criminal cases registered against him at different police stations across Telangana. He was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.