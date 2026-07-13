Hyderabad: Man held for stealing Rs 5.5 lakh from employer’s car

Hyderabad: The Sultan Bazar Police on Monday, July 13, arrested a 33-year-old individual who allegedly stole Rs 5.50 lakh from his employer’s car.

The accused, Kuthadi Hari Kumar, worked as a driver for the victim, who is a businessman.

The theft occurred on July 9 at Bank Street in the Koti area, where the victim was allegedly shopping. Kumar stole the cash and fled to Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

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Based on the victim’s complaint, the Sultan Bazar Police registered a case under theft.

Kumar was apprehended at Shadnagar Bus Stand. Investigation revealed that he had been suffering from financial constraints and resentment over perceived inadequate compensation from his employer.

Police recovered Rs 5,04,900 of the stolen cash, two mobile phones purchased using the stolen money and the vehicle key.