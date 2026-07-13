Hyderabad Police crack interstate hash oil network, seven held

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police busted two major interstate drug trafficking networks in two separate raids across the city, seizing 24.956 litre of hash oil worth Rs 3.12 crore.

A total of seven people, including five drug peddlers and two consumers, have been arrested.

In a press briefing on Monday, July 13, City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said that Hyderabad is being used as a major transit point for drug trafficking.

In the first case, Lasangi Yakobu alias Venkat, 29 and Yendrapalli Suri Babu, 32, from Andhra Pradesh, were arrested near Metro Pillar No A992 at Erragadda with 23.706 litre of hash oil worth Rs 296 crore.

The hash oil was allegedly transported from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and brought to Hyderabad by train. The accused were trying to board a Bengaluru-bound bus to deliver the consignment when they were caught.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Jubilee Hills Zone Commissioner’s Task Force and Borabanda police.

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In the second case, three people: Bonangi Chinnayya Padal, 24, Padamatiniti Bharath Kumar, 23 and Mohammad Shoaib, 20 – were arrested with 1.250 litre of hash oil worth Rs 16 lakh. The hash oil was packed into 75 small containers of about 4 ml each. They were caught on Road No 10 in Jubilee Hills. Four mobile phones and a two-wheeler were also seized.

Two consumers, Bogam Kalyan Teja and Tudapalli Uday Kumar, were also apprehended. The drug was also sourced from Andhra and intended to be sold for around Rs 3,000/bottle in the city.

Police also identified an Odisha-based supplier, identified as Lobby, as the alleged main source of the narcotic. He is currently absconding.

Cases have been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.