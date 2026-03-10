Telangana: Jain leaders meet min Azharuddin over welfare issues.

Hyderabad: A delegation of prominent leaders from the Jain community met Telangana’s Minister for Minority Welfare and Public Enterprises, Mohammad Azharuddin, at the Secretariat in Hyderabad to discuss issues related to the welfare and development of the Jain community in the state.

The delegation represented Jain Sewa Sangh, Hyderabad, one of the oldest and largest Jain community organisations in Telangana.

Established more than 65 years ago, the Sangh represents nearly 50,000 Jain families and has been actively engaged in social service, education, charitable activities, and the promotion of cultural and community values, a press release said.

Delegation meets minister

The delegation was led by Chairman Yogesh Jain, President Umesh Jain, and Secretary Vimal Jain. Other members present during the meeting included Ashok Jain, Sunil Jain, Dr Anish Kumar Jain, Ashok Jain Sancheti, Dilip Jain, Dilip Sethiya, Mahaveer Jain, Manish Jain, and Praveen Jain.

During the meeting, the Jain community leaders expressed their gratitude to the Government of Telangana for its continued support of minority communities.

They also thanked the chief minister A Revanth Reddy, for issuing a recent government notification that enables members of the Jain community to obtain caste certificates, the press release further said.

Community welfare issues discussed

The delegation appreciated Minister Mohammad Azharuddin for his support and efforts in addressing community-related concerns.

They highlighted various issues concerning the welfare and development of the Jain community and requested the government to consider declaring an official holiday for the Jain community.

The leaders informed the minister that a formal representation regarding the request would soon be submitted to the government.

Azharuddin assures support

Responding to the delegation, minister Mohammad Azharuddin appreciated the Jain community’s significant contribution to society and assured them of the government’s continued support.

He stated that the present Congress government is committed to addressing the concerns of all minority communities and working towards their welfare and development in the state.

The minister also informed the delegation that once a formal request regarding the holiday demand is submitted, he would take up the matter with the chief minister for consideration.

The Jain community leaders felicitated the minister during the meeting and extended an invitation to him to attend upcoming Jain community programmes and celebrations in the city, the release added.