Telangana: Job calendar for youth to be released on Aug 2

Hyderabad: Telangana information and public relations minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced that a job calendar for unemployed youth will be released during the Assembly session on Friday, August 2.

This decision was made during the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, August 1, chaired by chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

Revanth Reddy stated that the Telangana government is committed to filling all the vacancies in the departments and is ready to make decisions to address the issues raised by the job aspirants with the release of the job calendar.

The chief minister asked the unemployed youth not to fall prey to “conspiracies by some political parties” and vested interests.

In other decisions, revenue and housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced that the government would issue white ration cards and Aarogyasri cards to all eligible individuals once the sub-committee submits its report in a month.

The Cabinet also decided to rename the Dharani portal to Bhumatha and selected a mandal for the pilot project. Additionally, the cabinet resolved to recommend Professor Kodandaram and Amir Ali Khan as MLCs to the governor, for the third time.

Furthermore, the cabinet decided to offer the position of municipal commissioner to Hari Ratan, the son of the recently deceased Intelligence DG Rajiv Ratan, and to provide the position of deputy tahsildar to the son of additional DG P Murali, who recently died while performing his duties.