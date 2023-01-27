Telangana: Jobs available under various depts of the state govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday accorded permission fill up 2391 vaccines in different departmental posts.

The posts will be filled by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) and Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB).

Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao extended his best wishes for aspirants who are preparing for the upcoming entrance examinations.

“Telangana State government under the leadership of Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao is serving and fulfilling all its promises made to the people. I extend my best wishes to the aspirants,” he said.

In a government order, the state also accord permission for filling up 166 vacant posts in various categories under the control of the Information and Public Relations Commissioner via the Telangana State Public Service Commission.