Telangana joins VAHAN, SARATHI digital platforms to boost transport services

Hyderabad: Telangana has officially joined the VAHAN and SARATHI digital platforms of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, aimed at modernizing vehicle registration and driving license services across the state.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced on Wednesday while speaking to reporters at the Khairatabad Transport Department office, the Minister said the data migration process is underway and that both digital systems will be fully operational soon.

He also revealed that all transport checkposts in Telangana have been abolished from today, a move designed to improve efficiency, transparency, and ease of movement.

“We are eliminating intermediaries in transport offices and bringing transparency through technology,” said Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, adding that the government will strengthen digital enforcement to prevent illegal transportation even after removing checkposts.

The Minister also highlighted Telangana’s growing shift toward electric mobility, noting that the state’s EV market share has risen from 0.03% to 1.17% following the introduction of the EV policy, which provided tax exemptions worth Rs 577 crore.

He added that the government is exploring a system to register vehicles directly at showrooms, simplifying the process for buyers.

“Reducing pollution and traffic congestion is possible only with public cooperation,” the Minister stated, urging citizens to support the state’s green and digital transport initiatives.