Telangana Junior Union Doctors call for statewide strike from June 24

Hyderabad: The Telangana Juniors Union Doctors (T-JUDA) has called for a statewide strike from June 24 after their repeated demands and representations fell on deaf ears.
In a statement, the association submitted their official strike notice to the director of medical education Dr N Vani.
They demanded timely dispensation of stipends to junior doctors, house surgeons, postgraduates and senior residents.
They demanded the appointment of doctors who had completed super-speciality as assistant professors on a contractual basis with a monthly salary of Rs 1.25 lakh.
They also demanded a fair admission system for Telangana as well as Andhra students. Additionally, they demanded that the 15% reservation for Andhra students be removed.
JUDA stated that the government previously cited MCC as a reason for not issuing new orders. However, with the elections now over, the government’s continued neglect of their demands has forced them to call for a strike, it added.