Telangana Junior Union Doctors call for statewide strike from June 24

Hyderabad: The Telangana Juniors Union Doctors (T-JUDA) has called for a statewide strike from June 24 after their repeated demands and representations fell on deaf ears.

In a statement, the association submitted their official strike notice to the director of medical education Dr N Vani.

They demanded timely dispensation of stipends to junior doctors, house surgeons, postgraduates and senior residents.

Also Read Traffic policeman and TGSRTC workers praised for going out of the way

They demanded the appointment of doctors who had completed super-speciality as assistant professors on a contractual basis with a monthly salary of Rs 1.25 lakh.

They also demanded a fair admission system for Telangana as well as Andhra students. Additionally, they demanded that the 15% reservation for Andhra students be removed.

JUDA stated that the government previously cited MCC as a reason for not issuing new orders. However, with the elections now over, the government’s continued neglect of their demands has forced them to call for a strike, it added.