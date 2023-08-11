Telangana: K Kavitha to contest from Nizamabad for 2024 LS polls

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Thursday declared that she will contest from the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency seat in the general elections to be held in 2024.

Addressing a press conference at the BRS Legislative Party office in the Assembly, Kavitha said that the BJP had no role in the development of the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in the last 10 years.

She also said that she will defeat current MP Dharmapuri Arvind from whichever constituency he contests.

Also Read KCR delighted over environmental clearance for PRLIS by EAC

“Nizamabad MP Arvind has no idea about the operations of the Nizamabad IT Hub. While the state government is spending crores of rupees for the development of the erstwhile Nizamabad, the BJP leaders are busy spreading false propaganda,” said Kavitha.

The MLC further challenged BJP MP Bandi Sanjay who has been ridiculing the uninterrupted power supply in Telangana.

TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and MLA Ganesh Bigala said that the newly inaugurated IT Hub at Nizamabad will open doors for new employment opportunities for the local youth.

They advised the Opposition leaders from both the Congress and the BJP to mind their words while making allegations against the BRS government and chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao failing which the BRS ranks will respond in equal measure.