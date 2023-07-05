Telangana: K Raj Gopal Reddy made BJP national executive member

Hyderabad: After the appointments of G Kishan Reddy as the new Telangana BJP president and Eatala Rajender as the chairperson of the party’s election management committee in Telangana, the party’s Munugode by-poll candidate, and former MP K Raj Gopal Reddy is made a member of the party’s national executive member.

Raj Gopal Reddy was reportedly one of the dissenting leaders in the party against former state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The removal of Sanjay came as a huge shock to him as only a few days ago BJP general secretary in charge for Telangana Tarun Chugh had ruled out a change in the leadership.

Angry over Sanjay’s removal, BJP’s Nalgonda town unit president M. Nageswara Rao resigned from his post.

In Khammam district, a supporter of Sanjay reportedly attempted suicide.

BJP spokesperson in Telangana K Krishna Sagar Rao said Kishan Reddy’s appointment as state party president would resolve “most of the conflicts between different leaders who have come from other parties”.

“He (Kishan Reddy) is an experienced leader. He can sit and resolve issues, go into the details threadbare. He has the poise, composure and stature to sit along with senior leaders to ensure that these concerns are addressed,” he told PTI on Wednesday.

Kishan Reddy’s experience, stature and operational style will bring forth several resolutions inside and outside the party that are currently disturbing the pace of growth of the party, he noted.

When told that the task of getting the state BJP fired up for the Assembly elections, facing stiff competition from ruling BRS and Congress is a difficult one, Krishna Sagar Rao pointed out that the Congress was not in the game two months ago and opined that a scenario of three-cornered contests in the polls would benefit the BJP.

The BJP continues to see the same rise in the state, he said.

“The percentage rise, we see as an advantage again. The percentage rise we need to get is not another 25 per cent. Now, another 15 per cent of rise is good enough for us to actually beat one or either of these parties. In a three-cornered fight, we need to have only 35 to 37 per cent for us to lead,” he said.

The public support for the BJP is intact and people still look at the party as the alternative (to ruling BRS) in view of its developmental agenda against a “family-run government”, he claimed.

