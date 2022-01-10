Telangana: Kaleshwaram irrigation works reveal medieval relics

Hyderabad: Even though “Heritage” Telangana hasn’t conducted any excavation drives in recent times, a slice of history was revealed during the irrigation works at Kaleshwaram.

A medieval-era statue of Kalabhairava, (a Shaivite deity worshiped by Hindus) and a door carved out of sandstone, believed to be from the Kakatiya or Padmanayaka dynasty was recently unearthed here. This discovery has led historians and archaeologists to conduct deeper research.

The village of Kaleshwaram is located in Mahadevpur Mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in the state.

The discovery was made near the Rangadamunipally village, according to a report by the Indian Express, Dr Surya Kumar, historian, said that Telangana was a major exporter of iron implements to as far as Damascus even in the 7th Century AD, and it was also believed that Prophet Muhammad had used swords made of iron from this region.