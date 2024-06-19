Kaleshwaram sexual assault: Telangana police SI dismissed from service

Hyderabad: The Inspector General of Multi Zone – 1, A V Ranganathan, issued orders removing sub-inspector of Kaleshwaram police station Bhavani Sen from service with immediate effect after a case was booked against him for allegedly raping a woman constable.

The incident of rape reportedly transpired on June 15 inside the old police station building near the Laxmi pump house of the Kaleshwaram project. In a complaint, the 42-year-old woman alleged that the accused threatened her by using his revolver and raped her. She stated that she was further threatened with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone.

The woman further said that she was stalked multiple times by the accused as well. After the incident, an enquiry was ordered by IGP. The enquiry against the Kaleshwaram sub-inspector Bhavani Sen was conducted by two Additional SPs and a DSP rank officer.

The report was submitted to higher police officials, who found his previous record included a case against him in 2022 for harassing woman constables. Following the enquiry report, IG A V Ranganathan issued orders removing the sub-inspector from service immediately. The police seized a service revolver from him after the incident came to light. Based on the complaint, the SI was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official added. Further investigation is ongoing.