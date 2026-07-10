Telangana: Kamareddy student attempts suicide due to aunt’s death

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old Class 10 student was rescued after attempting to end his life in Telangana’s Kamareddy district on Thursday, July 10, reportedly while struggling to cope with the death of his aunt.

The incident took place at a Backwards Classes (BC) hostel in Sadashivanagar mandal. The student, identified as Raghavendra Kummari, was reportedly devastated after his aunt passed away on July 8. According to the police, he was also finding it difficult to cope with being away from his family while staying at the hostel.

A fellow student noticed the situation in time and alerted the hostel authorities, who intervened and rescued Raghavendra. He was taken to a government hospital in Kamareddy, where he received treatment.

Speaking to Siasat.com, officials from the Sadashivanagar police station said the student was counselled after treatment and later returned to the hostel.

No case registered

“No case has been registered as there is no allegation that anyone abetted or instigated the incident. The student was distressed over his aunt’s death,” a police official said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or overwhelming emotional distress, reaching out to a trusted family member, friend, or mental health professional can help. If the situation feels immediate or you believe someone is in imminent danger, contact your local emergency services or a suicide prevention helpline as soon as possible.