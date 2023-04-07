Telangana: ‘Kanti Velugu’ completes screening of one crore people

Hyderabad: Telangana government’s Kanti Velugu program completed 1 crore inspections. In the second phase of the program, which began on January 18 this year, one crore inspections were completed in just 50 days.

On this occasion, Minister Harish Rao, who inspected the program at Sadashivapet, released balloons in the air. He cut the cake and congratulated the staff present there. Later, the Minister expressed happiness over one crore inspections and said that 29 lakh people were given free specs through this program.

He said that the Chief Minister has introduced this program to remove the problems of the eyes of the people. He said that there is no such program anywhere in the world. He said that doctors and equipment were sent from village to village through which eye examinations of the poor were done.

He said the opposition has also praised the scheme. He recalled that chief ministers of other states Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann also praised the event. He said that completing one crore eye examination in 50 days is a feat. 1500 teams have done a very good job in achieving this target and 53 lakh women and 47 lakh men have been examined. Eye checks were conducted in 7,000 panchayats. 16.50 lakh people have been screened due to vision problems and 12.50 lakh people have been treated due to distant vision problems.

He clarified that 84 percent of the deliveries in Sangareddy district are being done in government hospitals. Telangana has made tremendous progress in the field of medicine. Niti Aayog lauded the good performance of the medical sector in Telangana. He said rural clinics and basti dispensaries have been set up in local bodies across the state.

Harish Rao said that nutrition kits will be provided to pregnant women soon. He said that 57 types of inspections are being provided free of cost through T Diagnostic Centers.