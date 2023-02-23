Telangana: Kanti Velugu touches the 50 lakh mark in 25 days

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s free mass eye screening project Kanti Velugu finished screening of 50 lakh people on Thursday in just 25 working days.

The second phase of the Kanti Velugu programme, which was started on January 18 in Khammam by chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, is on pace to check 1.5 crore people at 16,533 different locations in 100 working days.

Telangana’s government hopes to finish Kanti Velugu-II, the world’s largest free eye screening project, by June 15. Of the 50 lakh people who were screened, around 34 lakh (68 percent) had no eye-related problems, whereas 16 lakh required medical attention.

In one to two weeks, the eye screening camps cover basic eye screening tests, on-site distribution of reading glasses, diagnosis of common eye-related diseases, and distribution of prescription glasses.

A total of 9.5 lakh people obtained reading glasses and 6.5 lakh people received prescription glasses out of the 16 lakh people who needed medical care. The prescription glasses recommended by the technical team will be distributed to beneficiaries in the districts by local field-level healthcare professionals such as ASHA and ANMs.