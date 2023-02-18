Telangana: Kanti Velugu scheme records over 43 lakh eye tests

Hyderabad: Telangana Government on Saturday announced that it has completed testing over 43 lakh individuals in the state throught the ‘Kanti Velugu’ scheme, since its inception.

About 8.42 lakh people have received free prescription glasses as the scheme’s second phase touches the one-month mark on February 18.

As a part of the scheme, 1500 medical teams with ophthalmologists visit all the districts for 100 days, conducting eye screening and vision tests as well as providing spectacles free of cost and providing medicines for common eye ailments.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao launched phase 2 of ‘Kanti Velugu’ scheme on January 19 intended to deal with ‘avoidable blindness in the state’.

According to the data reported by the ‘Kanti Velugu’ officials, the majority of people in the state are suffering from Nearsightedness.

Nearsightedness is a common ailment where objects that are farther away, appear blurry.

People aged 40 and above have more commonly complained of nearsightedness and were given prescription glasses. Besides these vitamin A, D, and B complex tablets were also distributed in the camps.