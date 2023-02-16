Telangana: New Basti Dawakhana with 133 diagnostic services launched in Siddipet

Hyderabad: The fourth Basthi Dawakhana of Siddipet was launched at Indiramma Colony by Telangana health minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday.

Health minister inaurating Basti Dawakhana in Siddipet

The minister, while speaking at the event said that a total of 158 kinds of medicines in these Dawakhanas apart from 133 diagnostic services were being offered.

“A cath lab, chemo, and radiotherapy services would be made available to provide medical treatment to the poor on par with those available in corporate hospitals in the state,” added Harish Rao.

“A palliative centre and a five-bed ward for terminally ill cancer patients have been set up apart from Amma Odi vehicle for pregnant women and infants, vehicle for terminally ill cancer patients, 108 ambulance service to provide emergency medical services besides Parampara to carry the bodies of poor dead patients from hospital to cremation grounds,” he added.

Launching the concept of Basthi Dawakhanas in Hyderabad by setting up 350 of these clinics across the state, Harish Rao said the health department had so far offered services to over two crore people.

The minister later visited a Kanti Velugu camp at Bara Imama Junction in Siddipet town wher he called upon elected representatives to guide the patients in need of surgeries, to visit LV Prasad Hospital.