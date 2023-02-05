Telangana: Siddipet women’s college to get permanent building

Telangana's Finance minister T Harish Rao said the Women’s Degree College would add to the host of educational institutions in Siddipet making it a center for education.

Published: 5th February 2023
(Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has sanctioned Rs 17 crore to build an ultra-modern permanent building for the Residential Degree College for Women in Siddipet.

The government allotted to the college a private building in Cheryial town. A spacious campus will be established apart from taking up the college building construction for which the Siddipet district administration has allotted 6 acres of land between Velugupally and Mittapally villages in Siddipet urban Mandal.

In a press statement on Sunday, Telangana’s Finance minister T Harish Rao said the Women’s Degree College would add to the host of educational institutions in Siddipet making it a center for education.

Students would be accommodated in the new college as the construction of the residential college building would be completed before the beginning of the next academic year.

