Telangana: Warangal task force arrests one with 500 grams ganja

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force along with Inthezargunj police arrested one drug seller near Govindarajula Gutta on Saturday.

The accused, Mohammad Azhar also known as Chotu was allegedly involved in the sale and consumption of ganja. The police recovered 500 grams of the illegal substance from him.

In a press note, the task force ACP Dr M Jithender Reddy said that Azhar bought one kilogram of ganja and was absconding from Ballarshah, Maharashtra. He packed the same and was selling it in the city.

Azhar was handed over to the Inthezarganj police for further investigation.