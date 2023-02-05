Telangana: Kishan Reddy writes to KCR, asks for state’s promise of Rs 500 cr to RRR

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy cautioned Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday that if the state government does not release Rs 500 crore for land acquisition as part of the Greenfield Expressway, also known as the Regional Ring Road, by March 2023, months of work by officials will be for naught.

Kishan Reddy wrote to the chief minister that the state government had allocated Rs 500 crore for the project in the 2022-23 Budget, but had not released its share of 50% of the land acquisition costs.

సీఎం కేసీఆర్ గారూ.. ఇచ్చిన హామీకి అనుగుణంగా రీజనల్ రింగు రోడ్డు భూసేకరణ కోసం 50% రాష్ట్రవాటా నిధులను NHAIకు డిపాజిట్ చేయండి. మార్చి 2023 లోగా నిధులు డిపాజిట్ చేయకపోతే ఇప్పటికే విడుదల చేసిన గెజిట్ నోటిఫికేషన్ వృధాఅవుతుంది. దీనివల్ల ఈ ప్రతిష్టాత్మక ప్రాజెక్టు మరింత ఆలస్యం అవుతుంది. pic.twitter.com/cUzQRyZhb3 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) February 4, 2023

Kishan wrote that the state government has not come forward to release its share of the land acquisition expenditure despite writing five times to various state government departments and even after back and forth between the Centre and the chief secretary for clarification of various doubts.

Noting that the survey for issuing 3-D gazette notification for land acquisition had been completed, he stated that if the State government did not come forward to bear 50% of the cost of land acquisition, the earlier 3-A gazette notification would be null and void.