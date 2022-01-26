Telangana: Karimnagar district 100 percent vaccinated against Covid-19

Published: 26th January 2022
Karimnagar (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Karimnagar district in Telangana has set a record by becoming the first district in the state to officially complete double dose inoculation among its residents. The district also is the second district in South India after Bengaluru Urban to have finished the second dose vaccination drive.

The vaccination drive was planned with a target population of 7.92 lakh people. The district administration finished the first dose vaccination at 104% with an 8.27 lakh population given the dose. On Tuesday, they completed the second dose jab for the 7.94 lakh population.

Health Minister T Harish Rao expressed jubilation and praised the administration for completing vaccination for eligible individuals.

