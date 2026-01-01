Telangana: Karimnagar police recovers over 2000 phones in 2025

Hyderabad: The Karimnagar Commissioner of Police Ghouse Alam on Wednesday, December 31 said that the district police traced 2,056 lost or stolen mobile phones through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal in 2025.

Addressing the media, Alam said he handed over 91 phones worth Rs 18.2 lakh which were recovered to their owners.

Over 6000 complaints received

The commissioner explained that last year, 6,700 complaints regarding lost and stolen mobiles were received in Karimnagar and 3,939 phones were traced.

The police returned 2,056 mobiles to the owners and 1,883 phones are under recovery process.

Station wise recovery

Speaking about station wise recovery of mobiles, Alam said Manakondur and Karimnagar recovered 75 and 73 percent of phones respectively. while Choppadandi, Illandakunta, and Ramadugu stations performed well with a 70 percent recovery rate. Karimnagar One Town set a record by tracing the highest number of phones, 1,011.