Telangana: Kavitha seeks judicial probe to remove TSPSC Chairman

"Please stop taking credit for the jobs that KCR has given to people by giving appointment letters. You have only given notification of 60 jobs so far," Kavitha slammed CM Revanth.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th February 2024 1:55 pm IST
Kavitha
BRS MLC K Kavitha

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and MLC K Kavitha has said that she would soon meet Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to seek a judicial inquiry on corruption allegations against the newly appointed Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Chairman M Mahender Reddy.

Kavitha levelled allegations against Reddy at a press conference in Banjara Hills on Thursday, February 8.

She said, “Chief minister Revanth Reddy must stick to his words. He lied about promises of employment and has appointed M Mahender Reddy as chairman; he should immediately be removed from the post, and a judicial inquiry should be launched, people should know if the allegations are true.”

Criticising the chief minister further Kavitha said, “Please stop taking credit for the jobs that KCR has given to people by giving appointment letters. You have only given notification of 60 jobs so far; we want to know how many jobs we can give.”

She also demanded the removal of “Andhra directors” from the government departments in the state and the appointment of Telangana people.

