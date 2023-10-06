Telangana: Kaynes Tech’s upcoming manufacturing unit to create 2K jobs

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 6th October 2023 3:11 pm IST
Hyderabad: Kaynes Technology will be setting up its Assembly and Testing (OSAT) and compound semiconductor manufacturing facility in Telangana with an investment of Rs 2800 crore.

The new facility is expected to generate employment for 2000 people.

After IT, pharma and life sciences, Telangana is now emerging as a preferred destination for electronics manufacturing units.

Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao on Friday welcomed Kaynes Technology for setting up of outsourced semiconductor OSAT and compound semiconductor manufacturing facility in the state.

“Proud moment for Telangana as we join the league of coveted global destinations that host the semiconductor industry,” said KTR.

“Recent investments from global leaders such as Foxconn and Corning have reinforced Telangana as the preferred destination for electronics manufacturing,” the minister added.

The unit would reportedly be coming up at Kongara Kalan in 12 to 18 months, which also houses Foxconn and Corning units.

