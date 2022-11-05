Telangana: ‘KCR also poached MLAs’, alleges YS Sharmila

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) supremo YS Sharmila on Friday alleged that Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) poached MLAs in the past.

She also remarked that KCR is a fraud. “In Munugode by-election, he bought each vote for thousands of rupees and lured sarpanches MPTC and ZPTC members by offering them crores of rupees,” Sharmila said.

Addressing a public meeting in Mancherial, the YSRTP chief accused KCR saying, “what did KCR do in the past? He also bought MLAs from Congress.”

Sharmila also unveiled a YSR pylon at Hajipur along with YS Vijayamma.

It is to be noted that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tried to poach a few of its MLAs in the build-up to the by-polls in the Munugode constituency. Following the allegations, the two parties have indulged in a blame game.

In a press conference on November 3, KCR claimed that he submitted a video of the poaching issue to the Supreme Court.