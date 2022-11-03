Telangana: KCR releases video of BJP trying to ‘poach’ TRS MLAs

Hyderabad: Upping the ante against BJP, Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Thursday released a video of the alleged poaching attempt of his party MLAs by the saffron party. KCR, during a press conference, showed the video ‘evidence’ and said he has sent it to Supreme Court Chief Justice of India (CJI), all chief justices of high courts and even director generals of police (DGP) of other states.

“The brokers in the video discuss the amount offered to party leaders quiet openly. As one broker remarks 15 crores, the others laugh. Ramachandra Bharati is the one in the blue shirt speaking about bribes. He is the one responsible for fake IDs. The other man is Simhayyaji from Tirupati, the other man is a broke from Hyderabad. These are the three men,” said KCR on the day of voting for the Munugode bypoll on Thursday.

KCR’s ‘revelations’ come a week after three BJP-linked men were arrested by the Cyberabad police at Moinabad while they were trying to allegedly poach four Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs from the state. One of the MLAs, Pilot Rohit Reddy, reportedly informed the police, which busted the attempt and arrested the three accused. They have been identified as Ramachandra Bharati, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy.

“This is not okay. We should fight against this. I became the CM the same time you became the PM, Prime Minister Modi. We worked together. I also hold a Constitutional position. Take responsibility, PM Modi. Protect your name in history,” said KCR.

He also alleged that the BJP was planning to bring down Telangana government, then the AAP-run Delhi government and also his Andhra Pradesh counterpart. “The accused trio have multiple aadhar cards, driving licenses and PAN cards,” he said, and further claimed that the accused have toppled eight governments so far. “I urge CJI Lalit and all high court chief justices to save the country. Otherwise the country will be in danger,” said KCR.

The alleged poaching

Last week, TRS MLA Rohit Reddy in his complaint said that the BJP ‘agents’ offered the TRS MLAs Rs 100 crores, and sald alleged that they were threatened with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids if they don’t shift to the BJP. The TRS MLAs who were reportedly contacted are: Rega Kantha Rao, Guvvala Balaraju, Beeram Harshvardhan Reddy, and Pilot Rohit Reddy.

After the police arrested them, ån Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court had rejected the remand request of the three accused in the case. Following that, the police approached the Telangana high court, they were asked the surrender by a single-bench budge. However, the BJP also filed a separate petition after which another single-bench judge asked the cops to stay investigation until November 3.

All of this happened a week before the Munugode bypoll, which was necessitated after ex-Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy quit and joined the BJP. The by-election is a three-way fight between the TRS, BJP and Congress, which has been historically winning the seat (aside from the CPI, which also won it a handful of times in the past). The bypoll is also likely to show which way the state will swing before the 2023 Telangana Assembly polls.