Telangana: KCR extends teacher’s day greetings

In his message, the CM emphasised the importance of the proverb "Matru devobhava, Pitru devobhava, Acharya devobhava," which positions teachers second only to parents in a child's life.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 4th September 2023 9:36 pm IST
rainfall in Telangana
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) extended his wishes to teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5.

The occasion is being celebrated annually in honor of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birthday across the country.

KCR said that every teacher’s role in society is invaluable who instill discipline and impart knowledge among students to reach their goals.

MS Education Academy

In his message, the CM emphasised the importance of the proverb “Matru devobhava, Pitru devobhava, Acharya devobhava,” which positions teachers second only to parents in a child’s life.

Also Read
Only Telangana provides 24-hour power supply to farmers: KTR

In addition, he said the state government was enforcing several ‘effective initiatives’ for the welfare of both teachers and students, “apart from ensuring quality education for students.”

He claimed that Telangana was leading the charge in fostering the next generation through high-quality education and had established a new standard for Gurukul education.

Highlighting the positive results of government welfare schemes, he said students from government schools in Telangana have garnered recognition at national as well as international levels in both academics and sports.

“This accomplishment set an example of the government’s dedication and sincerity in advancing the cause of education,” he added.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 4th September 2023 9:36 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button