Telangana: KCR extends teacher’s day greetings

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) extended his wishes to teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5.

The occasion is being celebrated annually in honor of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birthday across the country.

KCR said that every teacher’s role in society is invaluable who instill discipline and impart knowledge among students to reach their goals.

In his message, the CM emphasised the importance of the proverb “Matru devobhava, Pitru devobhava, Acharya devobhava,” which positions teachers second only to parents in a child’s life.

In addition, he said the state government was enforcing several ‘effective initiatives’ for the welfare of both teachers and students, “apart from ensuring quality education for students.”

He claimed that Telangana was leading the charge in fostering the next generation through high-quality education and had established a new standard for Gurukul education.

Highlighting the positive results of government welfare schemes, he said students from government schools in Telangana have garnered recognition at national as well as international levels in both academics and sports.

“This accomplishment set an example of the government’s dedication and sincerity in advancing the cause of education,” he added.