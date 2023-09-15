Telangana: KCR inaugurates nine new govt medical colleges

Hyderabad: Nine new government medical colleges were virtually inaugurated in Telangana by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday, September 15.

Speaking after the launch, KCR said that Telangana performed exceptionally well in various health indices.

He said that the maternal mortality rate which stood at 92 in 2014 was brought down to 43 by 2023. Likewise, the Infant Mortality Rate decreased from 39 to 21 in nine years.

“Furthermore, the number of deliveries in government hospitals surged from 30 percent to 76 percent in the past nine years,” said KCR

Also Read Nine new medical colleges to be opened in Telangana this month

Throwing light on the number of seats in medical colleges, he said that in the state, 5665 seats were added in the last nine years, bringing the total number of medical seats from 2850 to 8515.

🏥 CM Sri KCR inaugurated 9 new Govt. medical colleges.



🚀 Telangana's medical education is reaching significant milestone.



🏥🩺 These new colleges, combined with upgraded district hospitals, will enhance medical education & strengthen healthcare in Telangana.#ArogyaTelangana pic.twitter.com/7i6iK6ML8S — Telangana Digital Media Wing (@DigitalMediaTS) September 15, 2023

KCR further said that Telangana will be producing 10,000 doctors in every batch from the upcoming year.

“As a human being needs white blood cells, Telangana will produce white coat doctors who will not only work for the state but also for the country’s health system,” he remarked.

In July, the state government had issued orders for setting up eight new government medical colleges in the state.

Each of these colleges and government general hospitals will have an intake capacity of 100 MBBS seats.

The colleges will come up at Maheshwaram in Rangareddy district, Yadadri in Yadadri Bhongir district, Medak in Medak district, Narsampet in Warangal district, Mulugu in Mulugu district, Narayanpet in Narayanpet district, Gadwal in Jogulamba Gadwal district and Qutbullapur in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

Two of these colleges Maheshwaram and Qutubullapur will be coming up on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

State health minister T Harish Rao said that one medical college for one district, a vision of Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao, is going to be a reality.

“In tune with the vision of Arogya Telangana, these colleges will foster more opportunities for students to pursue medical education and further enhance healthcare services in districts,” he said.

(With inputs from IANS)