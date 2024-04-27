Telangana: KCR joins major social media platforms X & Instagram

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) joined social media platforms X and Instagram on Saturday, April 27, coinciding with the BRS’ 23rd anniversary.

In his first post on X, he wished party leaders, cadres and fans of the BRS on the occasion of the anniversary.

On Instagram, the BRS chief posted a photo of himself as his first post.

In another post on X, he targetted the Congress-led state government over power interruptions in the state.

“Many strange events are happening in Telangana state. An hour ago I was having lunch with Mahbubnagar MP candidate Manne Srinivas Reddy and former MLAs at the house of former minister Srinivas Goud when the power went out twice. Every day the chief minister and the deputy chief minister are lying about no power cuts. The former legislators who were with me told me on this occasion that electricity goes off ten times a day in their respective constituencies. What can be a greater proof of the administrative failure of the Congress party ruling the state? The people of the state and intellectuals should think. Jai Telangana,” he said in the post.

Both handles go by @KCRBRSPresident as their unique identifier. Upon the development, his posts were flooded with positive messages from party leaders and fans including his grandson K Himanshu Rao.