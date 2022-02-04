Telangana: KCR may dissolve assembly ahead of 2023 polls

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 4th February 2022 4:08 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti supremo and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao may dissolve the assembly ahead of the 2023 elections. This move would be a repeat of the 2018 elections when 105 MLAs were given tickets after the assembly was dissolved early.

Addressing the media on February 1, the chief minister said that he would declare the candidates list six months prior to the elections. In 2018 the chief minister dissolved the assembly eight months prior to the scheduled elections.

Speculations were rife over KCR opting for early elections as the government rolled out welfare schemes such as Dalit Bandhu. However, the chief minister rubbished the chatter as rumours, advising MLAs not to focus on them.

105 sitting MLAs were given tickets during the 2018 elections. Only four MLAs from Medchal, Malkajgiri and Choppadand were excluded. A senior TRS member said, “The TRS chief will retain the candidates in the next elections based on their performance, which is being evaluated from time to time.”

TRS has been evaluating the performance of its MLAs since the beginning. All ministers, MLAs, and MPs have been asked to visit their respective constituencies for 3-4 days a month, based on their performances party members are shortlisted for future elections.

