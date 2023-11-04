Telangana: KCR offers prayers with nomination papers at his ‘lucky temple’

Hyderabad: Ahead of filing nominations for two Assembly seats, Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday offered prayers at Venkateshwara Swamy temple in his native Siddipet district.

KCR carried nomination papers and worshipped at the temple, which holds sentimental value for him.

Accompanied by the finance minister and his nephew T. Harish Rao, KCR participated in rituals conducted by the priests in the temple at Konaipalle village of Nangnoor mandal.

This is the tradition KCR has been following for the last 40 years. He kept the nomination papers at the feet of the deity to pray for the victory. He later signed the papers in the temple premises.

When KCR contested for the first time in 1983 as the candidate of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) he lost the election by a narrow margin. On the suggestion of his friends, he offered prayers at this temple before filing nominations in 1985 polls and was elected with a huge majority.

Since then, KCR has been continuing the tradition of offering prayers here before filing nomination. His sentiment became stronger as he never lost an election since 1985.

This time, the BRS chief is contesting from two Assembly constituencies. In addition to seeking re-election from Gajwel constituency in Siddipet district, he is contesting from the Kamareddy constituency.

KCR earlier participated in a three-day ‘Rajashyamala Yagam’ at his farmhouse at Erravelli in Siddipet district for victory in the state polls and all-round development of Telangana.

As many as 170 Vedic pundits from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka took part in the Yagam, which ended on Friday. The ritual was conducted under the supervision of Visakha Sharada Peethadhipati Swami Swaroopananda Saraswati.

Known for his staunch belief in Hindu religious customs, KCR has been conducting similar rituals on important occasions.

KCR, who is aiming for a hat-trick as the chief minister, launched election campaign from Husnabad in Siddipet district on October 15. He attaches lot of sentiment to Husnabad as he launches every election campaign from here.