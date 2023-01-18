Telangana: KCR, opposition leaders visit Yadadri temple before Khammam meet

Hyderabad: BRS president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, his counterparts Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Singh Mann, and Pinarayi Vijayan, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, and CPI national general secretary D Raja traveled to Yadadri from Begumpet airport in two special helicopters on Wednesday.

A special puja was held commemorating their visit.

Following a special puja at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri, the leaderswill travel to Khammam to participate in the inauguration of the Integrated District Collectorate Complex and to launch the second phase of the State’s Kanti Velugu eye screening programme. They will then take part in the massive public meeting.

Earlier, KCR hosted a breakfast meeting for the chief ministers, national leaders, and farmer leaders at Pragathi Bhavan here.

On Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao's invitation, all of them came to Pragathi Bhavan at 9.45 am on Wednesday morning.



On this occasion, CM KCR hosted breakfast for the national leaders.#BRSforIndia #AbkiBaarKisanSarkar pic.twitter.com/hbe2soaoHk — BRS Party (@BRSparty) January 18, 2023

They are said to have discussed national politics as well as the situation in other countries at the time. According to reports, KCR also discussed Telangana’s development and welfare activities.