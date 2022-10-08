Telangana: KCR renamed TRS to BRS on advice of Tantrik, says Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday claimed that the state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao resorted to the name change of his party TRS to BRS on the advice of a ‘Tantrik’.

The Karimnagar Lok Sabha MP further alleged that KCR conducts black magic rituals at his farmhouse once every three months with a black cat. “Some time ago a person who worked in his farmhouse died suddenly and there were rumors that the death was due to a human sacrifice ritual,” Sanjay said.

He urged Vedic Brahmins, Swamijis, and people who believe in democracy to come together and save Telangana from the chief minister.

Sanjay further alleged that the TRS is getting ready to distribute Rs 40000 per vote in Munugode on the advice of the same ‘Tantrik‘. “But in the end, BJP will win,” he added.

On the question of the recent ED raids in the state, Sanjay said that the ED and CBI won’t sit quietly when state-owned properties are being encroached upon and crores of black money are being earned by people in the government. “Why is KCR not able to say that his family is not involved in the Liquour scam and drugs cases?” he asked.