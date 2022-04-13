KCR stands resolute with farmers while Centre abandoned them: TRS MLC Kavitha

Calling out the BJP led Centre for ‘abandoning’ farmers, TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is resolute in his stand with farmers over the paddy procurement issue.

Speaking to ANI, Kavitha attacked the Union government and called it ‘corporate friendly and anti-farmer’

“They haven’t given any heed to our requests. So we have taken a decision that from the state budget, government itself will procure all the paddy from the farmers. This is a bold decision made by our Hon’ble CM because he is very farmer friendly. Not only this, all our farmer policies are very unique and only taken up in our state and nowhere else in the nation,” she said.

#WATCH Telangana produces 40 per cent of India's rice. That's why we're called the rice bowl of India. We're not just called the rice bowl of India because we do not produce much since we produce that high quantity…says TRS MLC K Kavitha pic.twitter.com/vGixMjGVtc — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2022

Terming Telangana as the ‘rice bowl’ of India, Kavitha said, “Today, 40 percent of India’s rice/paddy is produced from Telangana. Since the production is in such a high quantity, we require from the Central government,” she said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at a press conference held on Tuesday announcing that the Telangana government is ready to purchase the entire paddy crop produced by farmers in the coming Yasangi (Rabi) season.

This comes after discussions held on Tuesday in the Cabinet meeting on this burning issue that has led to a serious political battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre and the state. Both the TRS and the BJP have been at loggerheads shifting the blame on each other while farmers suffered from a lack of clarity.