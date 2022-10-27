Telangana: KCR to hold meeting in Munugode on October 30

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Munugode by-polls, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) will hold a public meeting on October 30 in the poll-bound district.

The meeting will be held at land between Chandur and Bangaru Gadda. This will also be KCR’s first public meeting since launching his national party.

Also Read Telangana: Bandi Sanjay seeks CBI probe into MLA sale claim

The chief minister held his last public meeting in Munugode on August 20. At that time KCR did not make any major promises. However, he said he would return to the constituency ahead of the by-poll. So, expectations are up in the air among voters of Munugode regarding possible promises by the chief minister.

The election campaign will end on November 1, and the polling will be held on November 3.