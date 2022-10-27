Telangana: Bandi Sanjay seeks CBI probe into MLA sale claim

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday sought a CBI probe into Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) allegation that the BJP made offers to some of its MLAs.

Kumar alleged that Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) raked up the issue only to influence the upcoming by-polls in Munugode. “If KCR has nothing to do with the current situation in Munugode, he must take an oath at the Sri Laxmi Narsimha Swamy temple in Yaagirigutta,” Kumar said.

The Karimnagar MP further said that he picked the place, and asked KCR to decide the time for taking the oath. The Telangana BJP chief sought an investigation into the matter by a sitting judge. He also asked KCR to release the complete unedited footage of the CCTV over the past three days at Pragati Bhawan.

He expressed concern about the issue and questioned the police as to why the MLAs were taken to Pragati Bhawan instead of taking them for interrogation. Expressing views on the incident, Nizamabad MP and BJP leader Arvind Dharmapuri said, “We will investigate the case thoroughly and find out the origins of the cash.” Dharmapuri further alleged that the TRS will lose Munugode by-polls and hence it has set up the whole issue.