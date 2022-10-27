Telangana: SFI to gherao collectorates over hiked engineering fees

Hyderabad: Students Federation of India (SFI) is demanding a rollback of the hiked fees in Engineering colleges in Telangana. It has also decided to gherao collectorates in all districts of the state on October 28.

Apart from the rollback of the hiked fees, SFI is demanding the release of scholarships and tuition fee reimbursement amounts.

The members of the student union alleged that when they submitted representations to district collectors in July-August, the officials promised to address the issues by September, however, no issue has been resolved so far.

Fees hiked in Telangana engineering colleges

Recently, the Telangana government gave a nod to the recommendations of the Admission and Fee Regulation Committee (AFRC).

At present, the minimum fee in private engineering colleges in Telangana is Rs. 45000. Earlier, it was Rs. 35000.

Apart from the minimum fee, the fees in 40 engineering colleges in the state have reached Rs. 1, 00, 000 or more per annum.

Among the 159 private engineering colleges in Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) is going to collect the highest fee i.e., Rs. 1.6 lakh per student per annum for the next three years.

Telangana tuition fee reimbursement scheme

Under the tuition fee reimbursement scheme, the Telangana government reimburses 100 percent fees of deserving students whose rank is less than 10000 in TS EAMCET.

Students who secure ranks 10000 or above get Rs. 35000 per annum irrespective of their college fees.

Though the government gave nod to increase fees of engineering colleges, no announcement has been made about the tuition fee reimbursement scheme.