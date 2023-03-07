Telangana: KCR to launch ‘Arogya Mahila’ health care program for women

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced ‘Arogya Mahila’ a special health care program for women of the state on the occasion of International Women’s Day coming up on March 8.

Health checkups would be conducted for women in 100 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the state every Tuesday starting from March 8, post which medicines would be provided and hospital references would be given when required.

57 tests will be conducted in all the districts of the state through the program. The tests are divided into 8 packages – diagnostics, cancer screening, diseases caused by lack of nutrition, urinary problems, menopause issues, family planning, infertility, menstrual problems, and more health issues will be tested across 20 pathological labs.

BP, sugar, anemia, and other health issues will be tested at all the PHCs, and the reports related to these tests will be provided within 24 hours.

Since many women suffer from cancer, cancer confirmatory tests will be conducted. Mammograms will be conducted on women over 30 to test for breast cancer.

Any confirmed cancer cases will be treated at Nizam’s Institute Of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and MNJ Cancer Centre in Hyderabad.

Tests for Iodine deficiency (Thyroid), Vitamin D3, B12, and other tests will be conducted when required. Counselling programs will be conducted for menopause, family control, and infertility issues.

Patients would be referred to district headquarters for Ultrasound tests.

Help desk kiosks will be organised for these programs. Each test center will have patient care associates along with an Auxiliary Nurse and Mid Wife (ANM) and a Asha worker.