Telangana: KCR to launch Secretariat’s temple, mosque & church on Aug 25

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday announced that state chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate three sites of worship – the Nalla Pochamma temple, a mosque, and a church – at the Dr.BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat at the same time on August 25.

The three structures were installed as part of the new Secretariat building’s construction. The leaders of the three faiths were contacted to determine a date that would be convenient for everyone, the government said.

On August 25, the chief minister will inaugurate the temple in accordance with Hindu customs and regulations. In the presence of priests, the idol of Nalla Pochamma will be installed.

On the same day, KCR will inaugurate the mosque and church, with religious leaders in attendance, in accordance with the traditions of their respective faiths. The Secretariat personnel will have access to the three places of worship, a press note said.

On Tuesday, the chief minister met with his cabinet colleagues, the chief secretary, and top officials in the Secretariat to arrange the date for the shrines’ inauguration.