Telangana: KCR to take up statewide tour in June

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to resume his district tours by the end of this month. He will also be launching various developmental projects in the state during these tours.

In February, the chief minister had visited Wanaparthy, Jangaon, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts, inaugurating party offices and district collectorate complexes.

According to media reports, KCR will visit districts in north Telangana such as Karimnagar and Adilabad. He will also be handing over nearly one lakh 2BHK houses constructed by the state government as part of the ‘dignity housing scheme’ to the poor in various districts.

He was supposed to tour districts in the first or second week of May, but due to paddy procurement and officials being preoccupied with it, he postponed his tour to a later date.