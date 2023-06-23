Telangana: KCR to visit Pandharpur 2 days before Ashadhi Ekadashi

Warkaris, or devotees of Lord Vitthal, arrive in Pandharpur in massive numbers at the culmination of their pilgrimage on Ashadhi Ekadashi, which falls on June 29 this year.

Telangana to have paddy-based food processing industries in all districts
Telangana CM KCR

Solapur: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and members of his cabinet will visit renowned temple town Pandharpur in Solapur district in Maharashtra to pray at the Shri Vitthal Rukmini Mandir on June 27, two days before Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi Maharashtra in charge and former MLA Shankar Anna Dhondge said flowers will be offered to the palanquins of Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram.

Several devotees from Telangana make the pilgrimage to Pandharpur by foot, he added.

