Telangana: Student drowns in tank while clicking selfie in Hanamkonda

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, an engineering student lost his life on Thursday while attempting to click a selfie.

The incident occurred on the low-level bridge cum weir on the Kantathmakur tank in Nadikuda Mandal.

The deceased, identified as Mohammad Ismail, a Hanmakonda resident was a B.Tech (CSE) first-year student.

Reportedly, Ismail and two other students had gone for a visit to the tank. The trio had ventured to the picturesque spot to capture a selfie, meantime Islamil slipped and fell into the water.

Following this, Police reached the spot and retrieved the body and shifted it to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGH) for autopsy.