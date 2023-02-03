Telangana: KCR’s kin illegally mining Manair sand, says Eatala Rajender

He further accused KCR of cheating the public and said, "the chief minister was shamelessly receiving Rs 30 lakh a year through Rythu Bandhu."

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 3rd February 2023 11:44 am IST
Telangana: KCR's kin illegally mining Manair sand, says Eatala Rajender
BJP MLA Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Eatala Rajender alleged that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s close relative is digging out sand worth thousands of crores illegally from the River Manair in Karimnagar district.

While addressing the media at the BJP party office at Nampally on Thursday, the MLA also accused the BRS of new foundation stones that do not carry his name for various works that had already been completed by him in Kamalapur.

Also Read
Telangana: BJP leader held for sand mining in Manair river area

Responding to BRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao’s comments on him at a public meeting in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Wednesday, that Rajender had punched the breast of the mother (BRS) that fed him milk, Eatala reminded that it was KCR who had jailed the singer and activist Vimalakka, got TJS chief M Kodandaram and MRPS chief Manda Krishna Madiga arrested.

“Even I could have said that KCR has backstabbed NTR and supported Chandrababu Naidu. But I do understand that in politics, such things happen,” Rajender added.

He further accused KCR of cheating the public and said, “the chief minister was shamelessly receiving Rs 30 lakh a year through Rythu Bandhu.”

Condemning BRS MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy for criticising Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Eatala said that Telangana women were bowing their heads in shame at such vile comments by BRS leaders.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button