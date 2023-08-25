Telangana: KCR’s niece is Congress ticket aspirant from Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s niece is an aspirant for Congress ticket to contest Assembly ticket from Karimnagar constituency.

K. Ramya Rao on Friday submitted her application to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) to allot her the ticket to contest coming Assembly elections from Karimnagar.

Ramya Rao’s son Ritesh Rao has also submitted an application for party ticket from the same constituency.

Ramya Rao is daughter of KCR’s elder brother Kalvakuntla Ranga Rao.

Her brother K. Vamshidhar Rao is with the BRS and last month KCR appointed him as the in-charge of BRS Maharashtra state unit.

Karimnagar is considered a bastion of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar has been winning the seat since 2009.

The party has renominated him for the election slated to be held towards the end of the year.

Meanwhile, family members of several Congress leaders have applied for party tickets.

Former Minister K. Jana Reddy’s two sons Raghuveer Reddy and Jayaveer Reddy have applied for tickets from Nagarjunasagar seat.

Raghuveer Reddy has also applied for a ticket from Miryalguda.

Former deputy chief minister Damodar Rajanarasimha has applied for Andole.

Another application has been submitted on behalf of his daughter Tirisha.

Sitting MLA from Mulugu, Seethakka has submitted an application for re-nomination.

Her son Suryam is an aspirant for ticket from Pinapaka seat.

Former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav and his son Anil Kumar Yadav have submitted applications for Musheerabad constituency.

Former MP Madhu Goud Yashki and former MLA M. Ranga Reddy have submitted applications for ticket from LB Nagar.

Senior leaders Jana Reddy, Hanumantha Rao, Geeta Reddy, Renuka Chowdary, G. Niranjan, Kodanda Reddy and Mallu Ravi have not applied for tickets.

The deadline for submitting applications came to an end on Friday.

Large number of applications were received on the last day.

The party has received about 800 applications for 119 Assembly seats.

TPCC will soon start short listing the applicants.