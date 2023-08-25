Telangana: KCR’s niece is Congress ticket aspirant from Karimnagar

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th August 2023 11:19 pm IST
KCR's niece is Congress
KCR's niece is Congress- IANS

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s niece is an aspirant for Congress ticket to contest Assembly ticket from Karimnagar constituency.

K. Ramya Rao on Friday submitted her application to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) to allot her the ticket to contest coming Assembly elections from Karimnagar.

Also Read
Telangana HC sets aside Gadwal election of 2018, declares D K Aruna as MLA

Ramya Rao’s son Ritesh Rao has also submitted an application for party ticket from the same constituency.

MS Education Academy

Ramya Rao is daughter of KCR’s elder brother Kalvakuntla Ranga Rao.

Her brother K. Vamshidhar Rao is with the BRS and last month KCR appointed him as the in-charge of BRS Maharashtra state unit.

Karimnagar is considered a bastion of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar has been winning the seat since 2009.

The party has renominated him for the election slated to be held towards the end of the year.

Meanwhile, family members of several Congress leaders have applied for party tickets.

Former Minister K. Jana Reddy’s two sons Raghuveer Reddy and Jayaveer Reddy have applied for tickets from Nagarjunasagar seat.

Raghuveer Reddy has also applied for a ticket from Miryalguda.

Former deputy chief minister Damodar Rajanarasimha has applied for Andole.

Another application has been submitted on behalf of his daughter Tirisha.

Sitting MLA from Mulugu, Seethakka has submitted an application for re-nomination.

Her son Suryam is an aspirant for ticket from Pinapaka seat.

Former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav and his son Anil Kumar Yadav have submitted applications for Musheerabad constituency.

Former MP Madhu Goud Yashki and former MLA M. Ranga Reddy have submitted applications for ticket from LB Nagar.

Senior leaders Jana Reddy, Hanumantha Rao, Geeta Reddy, Renuka Chowdary, G. Niranjan, Kodanda Reddy and Mallu Ravi have not applied for tickets.

The deadline for submitting applications came to an end on Friday.

Large number of applications were received on the last day.

The party has received about 800 applications for 119 Assembly seats.

TPCC will soon start short listing the applicants.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th August 2023 11:19 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button