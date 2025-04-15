Telangana: KGBV Nagarkurnool students demand removal of ‘inhuman’ English teacher

Hyderabad: The students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Nagarkurnool have been protesting against their English teacher for the past few days, demanding her suspension over alleged inhuman treatment.

The girl students claim that their teacher, Kalyani, has been subjecting them to harsh punishments and venting her anger on them without provocation.

“Even if we’re just a minute late to school after taking our morning bath, she comes and takes our photos and sends them to someone. She made a girl stand in the hot sun without letting her drink water or use the toilet for three hours. She should understand girls’ issues. Even she must have been a student before becoming a teacher, right?” a student told the media.

Another serious allegation against the teacher is that she has been taking money from students to purchase clothes for them. Recently, an issue arose during one such transaction, following which she allegedly lashed out at a student.

Despite a visit from the mandal education officer (MEO), the students remained adamant, insisting that the district education officer (DEO) come in person to hear their grievances.

The DEO visited the school on Tuesday, April 15, and interacted with the students and staff, and assured them that the matter would be addressed.

“As the staff in KGBVs are contract teachers, there is no provision to suspend them. We can either terminate their services or transfer them to another school. We have received complaints about Kalyani from both students and teachers. A show-cause notice has been issued, and based on her response, we will submit a report to the district collector. Action will be taken accordingly,” the DEO told the media.

He added that the process might take a few days but assured the students that the issue would be resolved.